Evercore ISI Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $65.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen set a $77.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,085 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,221,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,450,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 575,520 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

