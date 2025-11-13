Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) versus Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Financial Survey

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tamino Minerals and Norsk Hydro ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Norsk Hydro ASA 0 6 1 0 2.14

Given Tamino Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamino Minerals is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Norsk Hydro ASA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.75 $538.47 million $0.52 14.21

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Norsk Hydro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA 4.96% 10.39% 5.43%

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

