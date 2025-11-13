HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Cut to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.41.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $394.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4,932.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $375.01 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

