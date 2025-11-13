Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 0.4%

FWONK stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 125,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,686 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

