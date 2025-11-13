Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.9333.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHYM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

Chime Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

CHYM stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. Chime Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Further Reading

