Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $55,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,689,000. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1%

STRL stock opened at $380.70 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $419.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.18 and its 200 day moving average is $272.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

