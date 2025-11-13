Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.97 and traded as low as GBX 77.30. Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 79.38, with a volume of 20,008 shares trading hands.
Shoe Zone Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £36.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.97.
About Shoe Zone
Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
