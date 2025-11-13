Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) Insider Buys A$145,889.64 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano purchased 135,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$145,889.64.

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Tony Ottaviano purchased 41,096 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.08.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

