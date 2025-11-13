Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

