Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. Solventum has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,847,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,342 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Solventum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,563,000 after buying an additional 204,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solventum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

