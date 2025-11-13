Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.90. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.8750, with a volume of 101,873 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 125.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 472,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 263,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,754 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,360,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

