Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.90. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.8750, with a volume of 101,873 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
