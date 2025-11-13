Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and traded as low as $101.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $101.3540, with a volume of 5,769 shares traded.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
