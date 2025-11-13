Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and traded as low as $101.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $101.3540, with a volume of 5,769 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.