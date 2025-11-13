Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Price Target at $116.00

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.4615.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $115.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $309.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

