D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of C opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

