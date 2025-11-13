Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

