Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $13.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.02 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.00.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.79%. Equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

