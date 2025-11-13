Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Lemonade stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $136,824.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,664.98. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $467,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,986. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,988 shares of company stock worth $3,538,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,279,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after purchasing an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

