Client First Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,929,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7,132.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 799,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 167,995 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 432,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 66,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 137,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

