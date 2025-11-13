29,187 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

