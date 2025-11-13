Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

