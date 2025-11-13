Stifel Nicolaus Increases TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $22.50

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE THS opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.The company had revenue of $840.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 430.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

