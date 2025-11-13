Bailard Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

