Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.77. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 66,524 shares.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sylvain Laroche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,113.60. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.