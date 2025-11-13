Client First Capital LLC Buys 14,398 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 19.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,786,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,031.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after buying an additional 566,807 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,366,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 348,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,316,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

