Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$147.82 and traded as high as C$152.21. Stantec shares last traded at C$151.04, with a volume of 335,568 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.82. The stock has a market cap of C$17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

