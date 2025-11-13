Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $43.00 price objective on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,042.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

