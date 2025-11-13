American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.