Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,736 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

