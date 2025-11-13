Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.27% of Adeia worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adeia by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 528,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 72.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Adeia Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.24 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 22.15%. Adeia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

