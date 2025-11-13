Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.23 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Option Care Health worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $122,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after buying an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $70,965,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,411 shares of company stock worth $2,614,816. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

