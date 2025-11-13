Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Zillow Group worth $40,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,473,000 after purchasing an additional 702,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 320.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,709,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $234,055.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,432.80. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $326,324.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,742,790. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.