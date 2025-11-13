Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.6364.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.41 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

