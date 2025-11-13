Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Boston Partners raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.