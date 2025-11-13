Boston Partners Sells 122,884 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Axos Financial worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 120.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The firm had revenue of $323.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

