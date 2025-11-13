What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Eventbrite FY2027 Earnings?

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 price objective on Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Eventbrite Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.04. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 81.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 179,740 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 45.8% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.