EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$4.86. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 6,250 shares changing hands.
EcoSynthetix Trading Down 3.5%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$271.75 million, a P/E ratio of -463.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.
