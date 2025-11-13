Breed s Hill Capital LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Breed s Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $335.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.02 and a 200-day moving average of $310.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

