EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.14 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.