EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.79.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

