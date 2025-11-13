Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

