Better Money Decisions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after buying an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.