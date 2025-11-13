Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.