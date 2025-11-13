Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 441,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCN opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

