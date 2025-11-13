DJE Kapital AG Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.39. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.