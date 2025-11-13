Home Reit (LON:HOME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 13. Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 3,931,302 shares trading hands.
Home Reit Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a market cap of £102.77 million, a PE ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.
Home Reit (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The retailer reported GBX (3.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Home Reit
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
