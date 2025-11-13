Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $66,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.