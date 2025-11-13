NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,253 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 211,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.