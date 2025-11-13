Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $64,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp grew its position in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $191.65 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.