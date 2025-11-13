Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 20,053 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited $DRD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 769.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 29.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 4.0%

DRD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.