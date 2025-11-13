Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,629 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kemper by 34.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Down 1.5%

KMPR opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kemper from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

